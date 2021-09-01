Gov. Baker expands vaccine mandate to include home care workers

BOSTON (WWLP) – The leader of the country’s coronavirus response team just came out in support of vaccine mandates.

Currently in Massachusetts, most state employees either have their shots or are in the process of filling out a vaccine exemption form and on Wednesday the number of people subject to the vaccine mandate grew by 100,000.

Gov. Baker has expanded his vaccine mandate to include home care workers. That means, home health aides, hospice nurses, and personal care attendants only have until October 31 to get their shots.

Baker’s recent mandate expansion comes after 42,000 members of the executive branch were told that they had to get the vaccine. These mandates haven’t gone into effect without pushback. In fact, the state’s largest correctional officers union has threatened legal action over the matter.

Baker said he’s hoping people will do the right thing and get vaccinated but medical and religious exemptions are still on the table. At the Statehouse, vaccine mandates seem to be a theme because the secretary of state, the treasurer, the auditor, and now the Senate are all requiring employees to get vaccinated.