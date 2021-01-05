Gov. Baker eyes end of week for business restriction decision

BOSTON (SHNS) – Gov. Charlie Baker’s Dec. 22 order lowering capacity at many businesses to 25 percent is set to run through at least noon on Jan. 10, and Baker indicated Monday that he’d announce whether the order would be extended once that Sunday deadline is a little bit closer.

“We’ll probably be back sometime toward the end of the week, based on the data, to make a decision about whether or not to extend the current … orders that are in place beyond January 10,” Baker said when asked about the capacity limits.

Baker issued the order in hopes of reducing crowds and opportunities for COVID-19 to spread around the Christmas and New Year holidays.

“Our hospitals are now under significant pressure and we’re heading toward another period, this holiday stretch, where we’re likely to see another significant increase in cases and hospitalizations unless everybody plays a very different game than the one we all played at Thanksgiving,” he said at the time. “As a result, we think it’s appropriate to take action now to slow that spread. And we must do so in a way that can avoid overriding our hospital system.”