Gov. Baker files bill to prevent colleges from closing in Massachusetts

BOSTON (WWLP) – After last year’s sudden closing of Mt. Ida College in Newton, state lawmakers are stepping in to help prevent other schools from having to shut their doors.

Members of the Legislature’s Higher Education Committee considered a proposal Monday to increase financial transparency within the state’s university system.

By doing that, public officials would be able to assess the issues that schools are facing and provide them with the resources they need to continue to operate in Massachusetts.

Students spent months lobbying lawmakers to lower the cost of college tuition, but financial experts said forcing lower tuitions could put 25 percent of the state’s colleges at risk of closing.

If more of the state’s colleges are forced to close it would not only hurt the students and faculty, but it could also hurt business in towns like Longmeadow, Northampton, and Worcester.

“People who even started to work there full time after college was over,” Laura DeVoe said. “So there is definitely an impact that businesses feel when they lose a certain population of workers.”

Members of the higher education committee also talked about ways to protect student’s records at schools that are at risk of closing or have already closed.

The Committee just heard testimony on the bill Monday, but they are hoping to put it to a vote by the end of the month.

