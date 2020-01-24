Gov. Baker files recommendations for FY 2021 budget

BOSTON (WWLP) – Governor Charlie Baker has released his budget proposal for the next fiscal year.

The governor is proposing to use $44.6 billion to better fund schools, trade education programs and public transportation but that’s not all that he’s hoping to accomplish in the next budget cycle.

The proposed funding would be used in the fiscal year 2021 which doesn’t start until July. Gov. Baker hopes to use $355 million in that budget to better fund K-12 education, a move that many western Massachusetts lawmakers are in support of.

“It means $2.9 million more for Pittsfield over last year and this kind of funding for our school system will transform Pittsfield,” Rep. Farley-Bouvier said.

Baker also called for an additional $4 million to be directed towards addressing the vaping epidemic, which has been a focal point of his administration for months now.

“We led the nation in responding to this growing body of evidence concerning this relatively new activity. As the warning signs of sudden illness, injury and death here in Massachusetts and across the country became clear, we acted.” Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker

Other areas the governor wants to better fund in the next fiscal year include healthcare, higher education and public safety.

The funding increases that Gov.Baker has proposed will still have to be approved by both the House and Senate.