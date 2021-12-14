Gov. Baker finally signs $4 billion spending plan into law

BOSTON (WWLP) – With close to $3 billion from the American Rescue Plan and money that the state collected in surplus tax revenue, Governor Baker plans to invest in things like health care, housing and education.

On Monday, Governor Baker approved $264 million for economic development as a way to help the state recover from the pandemic. On top of that, Baker approved more than $900 million to help the state’s healthcare system and close to $400 million for education.

One area that the state legislature made sure to invest in was housing because right now Massachusetts is in the top five most expensive places to live in the country.

“This is a huge deal, we’re going to have a lot of relief for those who need it the most. and I’m hopeful that this will bring some more jobs and some more relief and economic development opportunities for the city of Springfield,” Rep. Orlando Ramos told 22News.

There was one section of the bill that Governor Baker vetoed and it was the creation of a commission to distribute direct payments to low income essential workers.

Baker noted that he’s not against $500 to $2,000 being given to front line workers, he just wants to make sure the payments are divvied up in a fair and transparent fashion.