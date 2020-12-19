Gov. Baker frustrated with vaccine shipment delay, but not worried

BOSTON (WWLP) – State health officials gave an update on our vaccine distribution process on Friday.

This was a new process for the Commonwealth, so naturally, the rollout wasn’t perfect, but the governor said that as more vaccines are approved and as more healthcare settings receive their doses, things will get easier.

So far, the Commonwealth has received roughly 60,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer. In the first round of vaccines, roughly 6,000 have already been administered to healthcare professionals that help to treat COVID patients.

“The doctors, nurses and medical workers receiving these first doses are also the same people who as we all know have been battling COVID and caring for our residents since this all began,” Gov. Baker said.

The federal government told state officials this week that our next shipment of doses from Pfizer will be lower than expected, but Gov. Baker doesn’t believe that it will delay our vaccine rollout plans.

As more vaccines are approved, including the one put out by Moderna, the state expected to receive more doses. Putting us on track to vaccinate roughly 300,000 individuals by February.