Gov. Baker has started process to develop ‘digital vaccine passports’ in MA

BOSTON (WWLP) – Massachusetts is getting ready to join the growing number of states now using digital vaccine passports.

During a radio interview on Monday, Governor Baker said the Commonwealth is in the process of developing a digital vaccine passport. He said the program would allow residents to show a QR code when asked for proof of vaccination at places like restaurants, performance venues and casinos.

Lawmakers took to social media to express their gratitude for the new technology, though they made it clear that this type of program should have been in place for a while now.

“The easier we make it for people who are immunized to show that their vaccinated, the more people will want to get vaccinated,” Rep. Mindy Domb told 22News.

So far, only 5 states have established a digital vaccine passport. And there is strong opposition to the proposal. In fact, 20 states all with republican governor’s have banned proof-of-vaccination requirements all together.

Governor Baker clarified his remarks Tuesday saying just because this technology will be available he is against vaccine passport mandates and does not support requiring that businesses or other organizations restrict access based on vaccination status.