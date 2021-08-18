Gov. Baker hints towards vaccine requirements for state employees

BOSTON (WWLP) – Governor Charlie Baker is now hinting at a vaccine requirement for state employees.

Nothing is set in stone yet, but Gov. Baker did a radio interview Wednesday morning where he said he is seriously considering a vaccine mandate for state employees. The governor’s vaccine requirements could look something like Boston Mayor Kim Janey’s. Mayor Janey is requiring city workers to get vaccinated by mid-October or they must face regular testing.

Baker said there are “many flavors” of immunization standards that government leaders have deployed from requiring unvaccinated employees to test regularly to threatening “consequences” to those who do not get the shots by a certain date.

If Governor Baker ends up implementing a vaccine mandate then he would be the fourth state official to do so. Right now, the attorney general, the state auditor, and state treasurer are all requiring employees to get the vaccine.

Baker announced that he would have more to say about this matter very soon.