Gov. Baker honors MA’s exceptional college students at ’29 Who Shine’ ceremony

BOSTON (WWLP) – State leaders took part in an annual ceremony Thursday to honor some of the most exceptional college students in the Commonwealth.

The annual 29 Who Shine event is typically held on the Statehouse steps where family and friends can gather and celebrate this joyous occasion.

Last year, the event was canceled due to the pandemic but this year state leaders didn’t want to miss the chance to congratulate some of the Commonwealth’s most exceptional students even if it had to be done virtually.

“You truly are an exceptional collection of representatives of your class, and the ones that came before you who came before you are very special and I’m sure you know that the ones that come after you will sit on your shoulders as well,” Baker said.

Seven of Thursday’s award recipients were from colleges and universities in western Massachusetts. Many of them were involved in both on and off-campus events that benefited their local communities.

