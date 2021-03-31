Gov. Baker hopes to break ground on dozens of affordable housing projects

BOSTON (WWLP) – Governor Charlie Baker was in Quincy Wednesday to discuss his plan to provide affordable housing in the Commonwealth.

On Wednesday, the governor announced that $20 million will be going to support affordable housing projects in dozens of communities across the state.

This initiative will help to build hundreds of new units for low-income residents. It will also provide additional beds at homeless shelters and community housing projects.

“I really do home coming out of the pandemic one of the things we’re able to do is put a lot of shovels in the ground all over the Commonwealth to create a lot of the housing capacity that we so desperately need in Massachusetts,” Baker said.

The Baker administration also passed a bill to prevent evictions and foreclosures until October. Under that program, $475 million will go towards rental assistance.

This money will help thousands of Massachusetts families stay in their homes during the pandemic which Baker says is important for protecting public health.