Gov. Baker hopes to fully re-open Massachusetts by August 1

BOSTON (WWLP) – By the end of this week, Massachusetts residents will begin to see the newest changes to the state’s reopening plan enacted by Governor Charlie Baker.

He is first tackling a highly debated restriction, that’s outdoor mask-wearing, and as of April 30, we won’t have to wear one outside if we can socially distance.

Gov. Baker plans to move the Commonwealth into the next phase of re-opening starting on May 10. Amusement parks, water parks, and theme parks will be allowed to operate at 50 percent capacity.

Also expanding operations on the 10th are ballparks, indoor stadiums, and arenas, they will be able to open up to 25 percent capacity.

“Road races and other large outdoor organized group athletic events will also be permitted,” Baker said on Tuesday.

The governor also planned to re-open more of the state’s economy on May 29.

He plans to increase the capacity of indoor gatherings to 200 people and outdoor gatherings to 250 people. Street festivals, parades, beer gardens, and wineries can also resume operations on May 29, starting at 50 percent capacity.

These changes can only happen if our COVID data continues to trend in the right direction. Governor Baker hopes to allow businesses to open back up to 100 percent capacity by August 1.