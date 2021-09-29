Gov. Baker: If you work with the public you should be vaccinated

Gov. Charlie Baker met with Senate President Karen Spilka and House Speaker Ronald Mariano and said they discussed topics including COVID-19, the Legislature’s fall agenda, and the start of the school year. (Sam Doran/SHNS)

BOSTON (WWLP) – Hundreds of Massachusetts State Police troopers are threatening to walk off the job over Governor Charlie Baker’s vaccine mandate.

The governor put it plain and simple, “If you are dealing with the public you should be vaccinated.”

Now, members of the state’s largest police union say the Governor is being completely unreasonable on this issue, and to date, no alternatives have been given. By October 17, all 40,000 executive branch employees must show proof of vaccination or they could face termination.

Members of the state police association tried to sue the Baker Administration over this mandate asking the judge for an alternative option for the officers that don’t want to get their shots.

The judge, in that case, denied the Trooper’s request, prompting the union to release a statement. SPAM President, Michael Cherven wrote, “To date, dozens of troopers have already submitted their resignation paperwork, some of whom plan to return to other departments offering reasonable alternatives such as mask-wearing and regular testing.”

However, 22News learned Monday night that only one trooper had resigned, so far. In court documents, the state police union indicated that 80 percent of its members were vaccinated. According to DPH, the vast majority of public health officials in Massachusetts have received their vaccines.