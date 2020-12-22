Gov. Baker imposes new occupancy, gathering limits to curb COVID-19 spread after Christmas

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker faces reporters during a news conference while announcing legislation aimed at addressing the state’s opioid abuse epidemic, Thursday, Oct. 15, 2015, at the Statehouse in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

BOSTON (WWLP) – Governor Charlie Baker announced new restrictions Tuesday aimed at helping curb the spread of COVID-19 in the Commonwealth.

Starting Saturday, December 26, most industries in Massachusetts will have their capacity limits reduced to 25 percent. Baker is asking restaurants, theaters, casinos, retail stores, places of worship, lodging establishments, and fitness centers to operate for the next two weeks at 25 percent capacity.

That’s not all, he’s limiting indoor gatherings to 10 people and outdoor gatherings to 25 people. The gathering limit applies to private homes, event venues, and public spaces.

“If we can all agree to do the things that slow the spread over the next two weeks it will help us work on building the bridge we all need to build to the vaccine,” Baker said on Tuesday.

The new restrictions are on top of the ones that are already in place, including a statewide mask mandate, a stay at home order and a travel advisory.

According to Gov. Baker, these restrictions will stay in place for at least two weeks, but if the data indicates that it needs to go longer he said he’s willing to expend it.

He said the best way to prevent that from happening is staying home this holiday season.