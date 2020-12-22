Gov. Baker is ‘begging’ residents to stay home this holiday season

BOSTON (WWLP) – The holiday season will have to look a little bit different this year.

Christmas week typically means holiday parties and traveling to see your loved ones, but this year, state officials are begging you not to do any of that. During his news conference Monday, Governor Charlie Baker reiterated some of the Commonwealth’s COVID-19 guidelines.

Gov. Baker is asking that residents only celebrate the holidays with their immediate families. In anticipation that some people will still visit loved ones, He is asking residents to wear masks even indoors, practice social distancing, and open the windows for more airflow.

“We’re basically begging everyone to stay within their immediate household over the course of this holiday season,” Gov. Baker said.

After Thanksgiving, the state saw a major spike in cases and hospitalizations, something the healthcare system is still trying to get under control. So, to prevent that from happening after Christmas, Gov. Baker is urging residents to do their part by staying home.

If you are still planning to travel or gather with your family the governor is urging you to do it the safe way.

Which means opening up the windows, wearing your mask indoors and not sharing food or drinks.