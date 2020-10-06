Gov. Baker issues public safety guidance for Halloween

BOSTON (WWLP) – Halloween is only 25 days away, and this year things will look a little different.

If you plan to dress up as say Spiderman or even scream if you’re feeling scared, those masks don’t count as a form of protection against the virus. So, let’s break down what will be allowed this Halloween.

If trick or treating is still going on in your community, you are being asked to wear a protective face mask and only travel in small groups. For people passing out candy you are asked to lay it all out on a tray or a table, have them individually wrapped, and wear gloves to protect yourself and others.

“The best thing you can do if you wanna celebrate Halloween finds a way to get outside and just be careful and cautious, wear a face covering, keep your distance,” Gov. Baker said.

Everyone is urged to stay away from indoor Halloween parties because the COVID transmission rate continues to be an issue here in the Commonwealth.

The governor didn’t put a mandate in place, instead, he is leaving the decision up to cities and towns as to how they want to celebrate this year.