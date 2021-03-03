Gov. Baker keeps mask mandate in Massachusetts despite other state’s removing theirs

BOSTON (WWLP) – Some states like Texas and Mississippi have decided to remove their mask mandates, but Governor Charlie Baker isn’t following their lead.

The governor was asked about this Wednesday, especially since much of the vulnerable population is already vaccinated and he said he’s keeping our mask mandate in place to continue to protect the public from other variants of the virus.

Massachusetts like many other states across the country are working to vaccinate residents that are 65 years and older as well as those with several underlying conditions to help prevent more COVID deaths.

Now, the governor has decided to re-open more of the economy. In fact last week he removed capacity limits are restaurants and re-opened indoor recreation centers. But, what Gov. Baker said he’s not ready to do is remove the statewide mask mandate.

“We have no plans at this point in time to change the rules with respect to the mask mandate,” The Governor said on Wednesday.

Critics have spoken out on both sides of this issue.

Some in the healthcare field want to see states keep their restrictions in place until more of the population is vaccinated, while many in the business community would like to see the mask mandate removed and they want to see the economy back up and running.