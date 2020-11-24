Gov. Baker: MA is receiving thousands of fraudulent unemployment claims

In this photo illustration, a person files an application for unemployment benefits on April 16, 2020, in Arlington, Virginia. (Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images)

BOSTON (WWLP) – Residents all across Massachusetts are still struggling to get their unemployment benefits.

Governor Charlie Baker addressed this recently saying that the state is receiving an unusually high number of claims, which he blames on online bots who are filing them fraudulently.

Last week, the state’s unemployment insurance system received more than 30,000 claims, but after a thorough vetting process, only about a thousand of those were actually filled.

The governor said the fraudulent claims are a huge issue and one that is not unique to Massachusetts.

“There’s a tremendous amount of sort of bot-based fraud going on around UI, and it’s creating issues with regards to how many new claims and this is true across the country,” Baker said on Monday.

The state has seen positive trends in regards to Unemployment numbers. Back in September, the unemployment rate was 9.8% it fell to 7.4% in October.

If you or someone you know is still struggling to access unemployment benefits you can call the Governor’s constituent services office at (617) 725-4005 or follow up with a claim on the state’s website HERE.