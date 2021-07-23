Gov. Baker, MA lawmakers at odds over school mask guidance

BOSTON (WWLP) – Should kids have to wear masks when they return to school this fall?

That’s a question that Governor Baker and members of the legislature seem to be at odds over. Governor Charlie Baker said he doesn’t plan to reinstate a mask mandate for schools despite dozens of requests from lawmakers to bring it back.

In a letter sent to the governor this week, lawmakers outlined their concerns for the upcoming school year.

They noted that physical distancing requirements have been removed and that many school buildings still lack proper ventilation. With vaccines not available to children 12 years or younger lawmakers want to see bold action from the Governor to help keep kids safe.

In a tweet, Amherst State Representative Mindy Domb said the governor shouldn’t rule out a mask mandate yet writing, “Our policies will be driven by science and care. We will not put our children or school personnel in danger. We will resume in-person learning and we will do it safely.”

Gov. Baker stood by his remarks noting that more than 70 percent of adults in Massachusetts have gotten the vaccine, making the state a national leader when it comes to combatting the virus. Now this debate is still ongoing, and as we get closer to the start of the school year in September, masking guidance could change.