Gov. Baker: Massachusetts’ PPE stockpile looking good going into winter

BOSTON (WWLP) – Massachusetts has added millions of pieces of PPE to our stockpile and Governor Charlie Baker said he feels confident in our ability to fight the virus should it return with force in the colder months.

Early on in the pandemic, Massachusetts and every other state across the country had to scramble to get their hands on things like masks, gloves, and ventilators. To avoid that from happening a second time the Baker Administration has been preparing for months now.

“We’ve been working to get ahead of the obstacles that have been thrown in our way since last spring and we’ll continue to do going forward and as a result, we are better positioned to respond and protect Massachusetts,” Baker said.

The Commonwealth is now a global leader in testing and we have a comprehensive contact tracing program in place to help prevent community spread, something we didn’t have when the virus first arrived and something that state leaders believe will be critical in our fight against a second wave of the virus.

Even though we have seen a small spike in cases Gov. Baker doesn’t believe that we are in the middle of the second wave.

He predicts that this could happen within the next few months.