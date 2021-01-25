Gov. Baker moves up timeline for 75-year-olds to get vaccinated

BOSTON (WWLP) – Governor Charlie Baker announced that he will be changing the state’s vaccine distribution plan to prioritize older residents.

Starting Wednesday, January 27, Massachusetts residents who are 75-years or older can begin signing up to receive their COVID-19 vaccine, making them a priority in Phase 2 of the roll-out which will start on February 1.

In his initial vaccine distribution plan, Gov. Baker prioritized high-risk individuals, service workers, and educators before older residents. On Monday, the governor changed that, moving 75-year-olds up the list.

“Vaccination sites are established in every region to provide maximum efficiency geographic spread and equity for our residents and our goal is to keep building capacity,” Baker said.

By the end of the week the state plans to set up more than 100 vaccination sites.

Western Massachusetts lawmakers have pushed back on the plan because it leaves out a large part of Franklin and Berkshire County.