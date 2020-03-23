Gov. Baker: No shelter in place order in place but stay home to stop spread of virus

BOSTON (WWLP) – On Monday, Governor Charlie Baker provided an update on the state’s response to growing cases of COVID-19.

By noontime on Tuesday, all non-essential businesses will have to close their doors, and the governor is asking all Massachusetts residents to do their part to stop the spread of coronavirus and stay home.

Governor Baker and Health and Human Services Secretary Marylou Sudders have been holding daily news conferences to update residents on COVID-19 cases in the Commonwealth.

While other states like California and Ohio are moving towards a shelter in place order, Gov. Baker decided to issue a ‘Stay at Home’ advisory which does not mandate that residents stay confined to their homes, though everyone is urged to limit unnecessary travel.

“There’s been a lot of talk of about a government mandate that people shelter in their homes, I do not believe I can or should order U-S citizens to be confined to their homes for days on end,” said Gov. Baker. “It doesn’t make sense from a public health point of view, and it’s not realistic, especially if people need to get to work at essential businesses, or go to places like grocery stores, pharmacies, or hospitals, or healthcare providers.”

As of right now, public transportation will remain open, along with essential businesses like pharmacies, hospitals, and grocery stores. The governor is reassuring Massachusetts residents that they will not be denied access to food or medication.

Gov. Baker said this situation is evolving and his administration is working with the federal government to provide all Massachusetts residents with what they need during this difficult time.