Gov. Baker nominates Cathleen Campbell as Associate Justice of the Superior Court

BOSTON (WWLP) – Governor Charlie Baker on Thursday nominated Cathleen Campbell as Associated Justice of the Superior Court.

Campbell currently serves as Associate Justice of the Cambridge District Court and has over 25 years of legal experience.

“Justice Campbell is a committed public servant, having long served the Commonwealth various legal roles,” he continued “I am pleased to submit this candidate to the Governor’s Council for their advice and consent.” Gov. Baker stated.

She began her career in 1992 as a Deputy General Counsel for the Suffolk County Sherriff’s Department where she represented the Department in civil litigation before the First Circuit, U.S. District Court, Suffolk Superior Court, and the Massachusetts Commission against Discrimination.

She later served as an Assistant District Attorney in the Essex County District Attorney’s office from 1996 until 1999, while also serving as an Adjunct Professor and Senior Lecturer at Northeastern University. She entered the private practice sector in 1999 as a solo practitioner, specializing in criminal appeals, estates, and probate issues.

In 2012, Justice was then sworn in as Associate Justice of the District Court, handling jury trials in 14 distinct courts and authoring over 400 decisions and orders.