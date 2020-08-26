Gov. Baker not invited to RNC, calls himself a ‘pragmatic and practical’ Republican

Governor Charlie Baker visits Stanley Street Treatment and Resources (SSTAR), a drive-through testing site in Fall River, on May 13, 2020. SSTAR is one of 18 community health centers that have expanded COVID-19 testing capacity in recent weeks through a partnership with the Baker-Polito Administration and Quest Diagnostics. Stay informed about COVID-19 by visiting mass.gov/covid19, calling 2-1-1 or texting COVIDMA (COVIDMAESP for Spanish) to 888-777 for updates. [Joshua Qualls/Governor’s Press Office]

BOSTON (WWLP) – Wednesday will mark night three of the Republican National Convention, noticeably absent from this week’s festivities, Governor Charlie Baker was not invited.

He described himself as part of the “pragmatic and practical” Republican Party, and he says a lot of other legislators, regardless of what level of government they work at, feel the same way that he does.

This past Monday, prominent members of the Republican Party arrived in Charolette North Carolina to show their support for the party’s nominee, President Donald Trump.

When asked if he had been invited to the convention or had been following it, he said he’s too busy focusing on what’s going on in Massachusetts.

“We have a ton of work to do on a whole series of initiatives that involve COVID, that involve the economy, that involve the budget, that involve education,” Baker said.

Gov. Baker did express his disappointment with lawmakers in Washington. He said they often forget about their constituents because they’re busy trying to prove who they’re against and who their enemies are.

However, the governor did fault both parties for failing to pass another COVID relief bill before breaking until September.