Gov. Baker offers new outline on phase 2 of Massachusetts reopening plan

BOSTON (WWLP) – So what we know so far is that there will be at least three weeks between each phase, and the Governor will be making a decision on the start of phase 2 on June 6.

The governor outlined new guidance for restaurants and hotels Friday, which are just a few of the establishments expected to open in the next phase.

On June 6, if the public health data shows that it’s safe, restaurants will be given a date to open, but it will be outdoor dining only at first. Restaurants and bars will have to follow strict social distancing guidance including spacing tables six feet apart and limiting tables to parties of six.

“And this is obviously the time of year when everybody looks forward to getting outside to celebrating graduations, weddings, and new beginnings, and while some things will still need to wait, we are certainly seeing positive momentum in a number of areas and hope we all do the things we need to do to continue to move that forward.” Gov. Baker

Strict sanitary guidance, like cleaning protocols and staffing requirements were released by the state today. Restaurants will need to follow all of them in order to open to the public.

The governor said that he will be issuing an executive order on Monday with a more detailed list of businesses opening in phase 2. Industry-specific guidance will be given to phase 2 businesses before they approved to open.