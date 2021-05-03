Gov. Baker once called J&J vaccine a ‘game-changer,’ he has since changed his tone

BOSTON (WWLP) – The single-dose vaccine from Johnson & Johnson was once called a “game-changer” by Governor Charlie Baker.

He said the pause on the J&J vaccine impacted our ability to distribute doses but that’s not the only issue that J&J has had. When the vaccine distribution process first began, federal lawmakers told states that they would be receiving large shipments of the J&J vaccine.

Those talks came to a halt once the FDA recommended a pause on the vaccine in April after reports of serious blood clots. Massachusetts took swift action to prevent J&J doses from being distributed but the pause caused serious issues with the supply chain.

“The biggest reason the J&J vaccine has been less of a solution for a lot of people, it just hasn’t been available,” Baker said on Monday.

The J&J vaccines in Massachusetts were supposed to be used by mobile clinics to vaccinate vulnerable and hard-to-reach populations. Now, the Baker administration is still running the mobile clinics, however, they now use doses from Moderna and Pfizer.

Vaccine distribution is moving right along here in Massachusetts more than 3.9 million residents are now fully vaccinated or have received their first shots which means we are so close to reaching herd immunity which is 4.1 million residents vaccinated.