Gov. Baker outlines guidance for Phase 3 businesses to reopen safely

BOSTON (WWLP) – Governor Charlie Baker announced on Thursday that Massachusetts will be moving into phase 3 on Monday, July 6, and that means that gyms, museums and movie theaters will be allowed to serve the public once again. This time, under some new rules.

Phase 3 businesses will have to follow industry-specific guidance as well as the mandatory workplace safety standards in order to re-open. Gyms will be limited to 40 percent capacity, and people must wear masks in between the use of equipment.

The governor also updated the restrictions on gatherings to allow more people to congregate.

Indoor gatherings will be capped at 25 people and outdoor events will be capped at 100 people.

“This does not apply to outdoor unenclosed gatherings such as a barbecue in your back yard or a walk in the park,” Gov. Baker said.

As other states are rolling back their re-opening plans, the Commonwealth is moving forward with Phase 3. Bars however will not be included in this part of re-opening, given the spike in cases that it’s caused in other parts of the country.

Now, Phase 3 will be significantly longer than any other phase, and it will have two parts.

The governor said the only way we will be able to move into Phase 4 or return to a ‘new normal’ will only be if there is a vaccine or other therapeutic treatments.