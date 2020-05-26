Gov. Baker outlines plan to help food insecure families in Massachusetts

“Today we lay out a roadmap to reopening Massachusetts while we continue to fight COVID-19. These two will be inseparable,” Gov. Charlie Baker said Monday morning. (Photo: Sam Doran/SHNS)

BOSTON (WWLP) – An additional $56 million was announced Tuesday to combat food insecurity in the Commonwealth.

Governor Charlie Baker and Lt. Gov Karen Polito have established a Food Security Task Force to help with the expansion of programs like SNAP and EBT.

With the expansion, more families now apply for Pandemic EBT- an initative that could benefit 500,000 youths who usually receive free or reduced priced lunch.

The state’s new program also aims to distribute additional SNAP benefits to households and allow residents to shop online for their groceries at Walmart and Amazon – using their EBT card.

“Our goal is to use this funding to meet a greater demand for nutritional assistance among vulnerable populations and those struggling with the economic impacts of the pandemic,” Baker said.

While much of the funding will go to gateway cities like Holyoke and Springfield… the Baker administration will also be providing financial help to farmers, retailers, and fisheries who have felt the effects of COVID-19.

Local food banks across the state came together on this initiative, and now have the resources to help more people.

Find a food bank in your area here.