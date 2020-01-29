Gov. Baker proposes new changes to the state’s healthcare system

BOSTON (WWLP) – The governor’s proposal aims to improve outcomes for medical patients, increase access to care and bring down healthcare costs to name a few.

Governor Charlie Baker is teaming up with health and human services secretary Marylou Sudders to improve the overall healthcare system in Massachusetts. Their bill includes several key objectives like investing in primary care and behavioral health services.

Supporting community health care providers, including community hospitals and the most important element according to the Governor, managing healthcare costs.

“People are getting squeezed at both ends with no apparent relief in sight, the situation we’re confronting has been decades in the making, it’s complicated and there’s no silver bullet to solve it,” Baker said.

Senator Cindy Freedman, Chair of the Joint Committee on Health Care Financing applauded the Governor’s plan saying it offers forward-thinking solutions to address many complex and persistent healthcare issues.

The committee is still debating whether or not to report the bill out favorably.

The entire proposal can be found here.