Gov. Baker provides $171M for rental assistance but does not extend eviction moratorium

BOSTON (WWLP) – Governor Charlie Baker is pushing for a $171 million plan to prevent people from losing their homes when the state’s eviction moratorium ends this weekend.

The governor does have the authority to extend the eviction moratorium but he chose to expand rental assistance programs as a way to help both tenants and landlords. That’s a move that many on Beacon Hill disagree with.

Under the governor’s plan, families facing eviction or foreclosure can access benefits through the RAFT program. With the additional funding, the maximum benefit in the program will rise from $4,000 to $10,000 per household.

A move the administration says will help more families with their housing for six months, or until the end of June if there are school-age children in the household.

“We felt it was important to work with the courts, the housing community, with a lot of the folks in the legal service community and the mediation community to put together a program that could create some degree of stability,” Baker said.

Lawmakers like Cambridge state Rep. Majorie Decker took to twitter to lay out their issues with the Governor’s plan saying: “His new support is a start but Not enough & leaves too many people homeless & vulnerable to COVID-19.”

A rally is set for Wednesday at 5 p.m. to protest the governor’s decision. Demonstrators will be marching from Lynn to the governor’s home.