Gov. Baker provides update on Massachusetts re-opening plan

BOSTON (WWLP) – We know that not all businesses will be given the green light to open on Monday, but certain industries will be allowed to begin operating again under new rules.

Over the last week, the governor has brushed off specific questions about which industries will be allowed to open to the public on Monday, May 18.

The Advisory Board will be releasing their full re-opening plans on Monday, but in the meantime, the administration is staying quiet about who will start phase one first.

“As we work to plan for a phased re-opening of the Massachusetts economy we’ve been in constant communication with the private sector about how they best can prepare their workforces for the next phases.” Gov. Baker

The Baker administration has outline safety and sanitary guidance that each business in Massachusetts will have to follow once they re-open. Industry-specific guidance is expected to be included in the advisory group’s report on Monday.

There’s a lot of uncertainty right now, and we know business owners are still wondering when they will be able to open up again.

The Governor said that many of these questions will be answered on Monday.