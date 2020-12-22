Gov. Baker pushes Congress to pass comprehensive COVID-19 relief bill before Christmas

Boston Statehouse

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

BOSTON (WWLP) – After months of negotiations, federal lawmakers are so close to reaching a deal on another major stimulus package.

On top of the direct payments that residents will receive, the stimulus bill also includes funding for rental assistance, unemployment, schools, roads, and much more. Congressional leaders announced late Sunday night that ‘help was on the way’ meaning republicans and democrats in Washington have reached a deal.

The $900 billion stimulus plan would provide direct payments worth up to $600 per adult and child. The bill also provides jobless benefits for millions of people, adding a $300 per week in “UI enhancement.”

“After months of uncertainty and challenging circumstances this support is a welcomed present for so many people here in Massachusetts and around the country,” Baker said on Monday.

According to Gov. Baker, the stimulus bill would also provide funding for things like contact tracing, additional testing and it would help enormously with our vaccine distribution process.

Both the House and Senate in Washington will need to agree on the bill before sending it to the president for final approval.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories

Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Donate Today