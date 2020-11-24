Gov. Baker pushes Trump admin. to work with Biden’s team on vaccine distribution plans

BOSTON (WWLP) – Several companies have seen promising results in their coronavirus vaccine development trials.

Massachusetts has had a long and successful history when it comes to vaccinating residents, but Governor Charlie Baker believes that Washington could potentially slow down our ability to distribute a COVID-19 vaccine once one is approved.

For months, the Commonwealth has been working with the federal government to come up with a vaccine distribution process.

But, during his news conference on Monday, Gov. Baker said he was concerned that the Trump Administration wasn’t sharing critical information about that plan with the incoming Biden administration.

“The transition team of the Biden, Harris incoming administration should have access to and be engaged with on a regular basis the White House Task Force that’s been running this thing in D.C. for the past 10 months,” Baker said.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Governor Baker has expressed his frustration with Washington and their inability to put politics aside and provide for the American people.

He’s hoping that the vaccine distribution process will not be politicized and that states will have clear guidance from the Feds. on how to safely distribute a vaccine.