BOSTON (WWLP) – Governor Baker has been pushing for more than 700 million dollars in tax relief, but it looks like none of his proposals will actually make it into the House’s budget.

House lawmakers began their budget negotiations today, but Speaker Mariano has made it clear that tax breaks will not be included. Earlier this month, Governor Baker proposed a 700 million dollar tax relief plan that was aimed at helping parents, low-income workers, and seniors. While both branches have expressed interest in giving back to residents across the state, they don’t believe that the budget is the right place to do it.

“There’s still a lot of uncertainty and we wanna make sure that the Commonwealth is on strong financial footing, not just for this year but for years to come,” said Rep. Lindsay Sabadosa of Northampton.

Baker continues to push for some type of tax relief because residents have been feeling the pain of sky-high gas prices and historically high levels of inflation.

“We think it’s really appropriate to do it, especially for a lot of the audiences that we were looking to support that have been hit really hard by the pandemic and by the inflation,” said Governor Baker.

Revenue projections in Massachusetts were higher than expected so Republicans in the legislature believe that now is the time to act on a tax relief plan. However their democratic colleagues say ARAP dollars are coming to an end, so putting the state in a better position for the fiscal year 2023, is their top priority.

Now, this process will take months, and both branches will pass their own budgets before coming to a general consensus on spending.