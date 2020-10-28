Gov. Baker: Question 2 is a no for me and the lieutenant governor

BOSTON (WWLP) – It’s a no on Question 2 for Governor Charlie Baker and Lieutenant Governor Karyn Polito, which decides ranked-choice voting in the state.

Question two would change the structure of voting in state elections to ranked-choice voting, which Baker and Polito oppose. A “Yes” vote on question two would approve a system where you rank candidates in the order that you would elect them in.

A “No” vote would keep the system the same, with voters choosing only one candidate for each position.

Baker and Polito say a “Yes” vote would make elections more complicated, therefore decreasing voter turnout, making elections more expensive, and delaying the results.

“We think it’s very complicated and we’re about to have a very complicated election administratively just without it,” said Gov. Baker. “I’m going to vote “no” on that and so is the Lt. governor.”

Voters who support ranked-choice voting say it would ensure winning candidates get majority support. Right now, only Maine has ranked-choice voting for state elections.