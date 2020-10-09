Gov. Baker reached out to Michigan governor after FBI discovered plot to kidnap her

BOSTON (WWLP) – The FBI uncovered a plot to kidnap the Governor of Michigan.

Much like Governor Whitmer of Michigan, Governor Charlie Baker has put policies in place during the COVID-19 pandemic that have angered many residents.

To keep unwanted guests outside the Statehouse and outside the governor’s office, you must show an ID to get into the building. For people who don’t work at the Statehouse, they must sign in and put their belongings through a metal detector, before being escorted in.

Gov. Baker’s office, which is on the third floor, has a station right outside for State Police and the door is only opened when permission is given.

When he’s out on the road, Gov. Baker is accompanied by a security officer and a member of the State Police.

Gov. Whitmer did say that Gov. Baker called her after the incident to check on her and see how she’s doing.