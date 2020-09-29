Gov. Baker reacts to criminal charges against Holyoke Soldiers Home employees

BOSTON (WWLP) – The Governor said what happened at the Holyoke Soldiers Home was a calamity and he pointed to the report from Mark Perlstine which detailed the horrific events that took place inside.

Back in June, Perlstine released his findings after spending several weeks investigating the 76 veteran deaths inside the facility.

After reading the report, Governor Baker fired Bennett Walsh but a Superior Court judge later ruled that Baker didn’t have the authority to do so.

Now, as the Board of Trustees prepares to meet Wednesday to determine Walsh’s fate, Governor Baker is hoping to see them uphold his firing.

“I expect the board when they meet to finish the job on removing Bennett Walsh,” Baker said.

Walsh and Former Medical Director David Clinton each face 10 charges for combining 2 dementia units inside the Home.