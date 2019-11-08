Gov. Baker reacts to medical marijuana vaping exemption

BOSTON (WWLP) – We are now almost halfway through the 4-month vape sale ban, and the question of who has the authority to ban medical marijuana products is still up in the air.

According to Superior Court Judge Douglas Wilkins, only the Cannabis Control Commission has the authority to ban marijuana products.

This means the Governor’s vape sale ban, which initially included THC vapes, will be lifted next Tuesday.

Despite the ruling, Governor Charlie Baker is still urging medical patients to wait until the CDC finds out what is causing illness and in some cases death, before they continue using the products.

“There are many states including this one where people who by all accounts appear to have purchased legal products from legal dispensaries and distributors were the people who got sick, and or died,” Gov. Baker said.

At their meeting on Thursday, the Cannabis Control Commission declined to uphold the Baker administration’s ban but they did say they are not ruling out the possibility of banning the products in the future.

The judge’s decision only affects medical marijuana vaping products, and not recreational marijuana or other types of vaping products.