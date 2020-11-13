Gov. Baker reacts to Pittsfield’s new COVID-19 regulations

BOSTON (WWLP) – The city of Pittsfield has reported more than 160 cases since the end of October. Now, the city is implementing new restrictions.

Pittsfield Mayor Linda Tyer decided that the city needed bold action to cut down on the community spread of the virus, and her restrictions went well beyond what the state recommends. Which according to Governor Charlie Baker is okay to do.

After DPH reported that 169 new cases were found in Pittsfield, local officials shut down schools, table service of any kind at restaurants.

Gov. Baker has been saying for months now that businesses and schools are not a major source of the virus, so 22News questioned him on whether local officials in Pittsfield made the right decision.

“Well, we’ve said many times that when it comes to local conditions, that local communities believe that they need to go beyond what we’ve put in place or put a targeted proposal in place to deal with what they consider to be an immediate problem in their community to go ahead and do that,” Gov. Baker said.

Gov. Baker added that many of the governors in other states have discouraged local officials from going beyond public health guidelines, but he is not one of those governors.