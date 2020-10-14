Gov. Baker reassures Massachusetts residents that state is ready for COVID surge

Governor Charlie Baker visits Stanley Street Treatment and Resources (SSTAR), a drive-through testing site in Fall River, on May 13, 2020. SSTAR is one of 18 community health centers that have expanded COVID-19 testing capacity in recent weeks through a partnership with the Baker-Polito Administration and Quest Diagnostics. Stay informed about COVID-19 by visiting mass.gov/covid19, calling 2-1-1 or texting COVIDMA (COVIDMAESP for Spanish) to 888-777 for updates. [Joshua Qualls/Governor’s Press Office]

BOSTON (WWLP) – Massachusetts continues to see some communities trending upwards in COVID cases.

Massachusetts is prepared for the next stage of the months-long fight against the coronavirus, this according to Governor Charlie Baker during a weekly briefing from the State House. He addressed a series of initiatives to keep supporting Massachusetts residents and help stop the spread of COVID-19.

Like the state continuing with its nation-leading testing and contact tracing network.

“Our average turnout time for testing is less than two days, we have over 250 testing sites in the Commonwealth, and free stop the spread testing sites in 18 communities to continue to increase access to testing,” said Gov. Baker.

Baker also touched on the state’s hospital capacity, saying if necessary, it will be expanded. Another reassurance was that millions of pieces of PPE have been added to the state’s stockpile over the past several months. As well as health and safety requirements to protect teachers and students as schools re-open.

The Massachusetts governor again urged residents to continue practicing safety measures indoors.

“We also need your vigilance and your focus in smaller, less formal settings, especially as we move from our backyards to our living rooms and family rooms,” said Gov. Baker.

The state’s ‘Stop the Spread’ initiative will also be extended through December. The program’s previous end date was Oct. 31.

Those strengthened initiatives also include providing appropriate care for older adults and staff at long-term care facilities.