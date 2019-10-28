Gov. Baker refiles vape ban to allow more time to study health effects

BOSTON (WWLP) – The governor filed the papers Monday to keep the ban active, it is now the Secretary of State’s job to review the filings.

Last week, Superior Court Judge Douglas Wilkins ruled that the Baker Administration had likely exceeded its authority by declaring a public health emergency to issue a four-month ban on the sale of all vaping products.

Wilkins told the administration they had until Monday to reissue the ban as an emergency regulation, which would shorten it to three months and allow for public testimony and an examination of its impact on small business owners.

Attorney General Maura Healey and Governor Charlie Baker said they are considering their options to make sure the first-in-the-nation vape ban stays in effect.

“What exactly associated with vaping has led to these injuries and deaths, that we can put in place a regulatory framework that actually either protects the public in certain circumstances or informs them with respect to what they need to be concerned about,” Gov. Baker said.

The Center For Disease Control has not yet identified the cause of lung injuries or the ingredients that may be to blame. As of last week more than 16 hundred cases of lung injuries resulting from an e-cigarette, or vaping, have been reported, including 47 in Massachusetts.

The emergency regulation only applies to the ban on nicotine vaping products. The ban on the sale of marijuana vaping products has not changed.

That remains in effect until January 2020.