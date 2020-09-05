Gov. Baker: Restaurant restrictions aren’t causing them to close down

BOSTON (WWLP) – Businesses across the Commonwealth have had to close their doors due to the pandemic, including several big name restaurants in Boston.

Governor Charlie Baker acknowledged that the pandemic has had some serious effects on the state’s economy, but he doesn’t believe that the restrictions he put in place are the issue.

This week alone, three restaurants on the same street in Boston announced that they would be closing their doors for good. When pressed on why these establishments went under, Governor Baker expressed sympathy but blamed the loss on a lack of foot traffic.

“It’s heartbreaking to see the way some of this plays out, but if the customers aren’t there then the rules really aren’t the, at the end of the day aren’t going to solve the problem,” Baker said.

Massachusetts still has strict rules in place that restaurants have to follow. They’re required to serve food with drinks and there is still a limit on indoor and outdoor dining.

The MA restaurant association predicts that 3,600 restaurants in the state will close as a result of COVID-19.