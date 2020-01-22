Gov. Baker: Rise above all fighting in politics to keep Commonwealth united and strong

BOSTON (WWLP) – Governor Charlie Baker delivered his State of the Commonwealth address Tuesday evening before state lawmakers in Boston.

The Governor touched upon a wide variety of issues in his speech like Vaping, Education, and Housing, but one area in particular that he hopes to focus on is Climate Change and his methods of doing so aren’t sitting well with all western Massachusetts lawmakers.

“When we took office many communities in western Mass had no plan for installing high-speed internet but later this month after 4 years of work and great support from the legislature every one of those communities will either already have high-speed service or will have a plan in place to make it happen,” Governor Baker said.

The Governor also took the time to set environmental goals for the Commonwealth. He said he’s committing the state to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, a plan he hopes to accomplish through several transportation initiatives that western Massachusetts lawmakers aren’t sold on.

“A flat gas tax is very very bad for western mass and is not something I would support because it’s not fair for western mass, we drive more and we don’t frankly have alternatives to driving,” Senator Lesser said.

“Climate Change is a national and international issue so I think that just having a regional response won’t alone work but some form and sense of unity would be very important on it,” Congressman Neil said.

The Governor thanked the legislature for working with his administration to several pass key bills like hands-free and vaping regulations. In 2020, he hopes to improve healthcare coverage, increase technical training, and grow the state’s economy.

The governor ended his speech by saying we must rise above all of the fightings in politics today and reach a common purpose, which is keeping the state of the Commonwealth united and strong.