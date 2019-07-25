Gov. Baker rolls out $2.3B plan to modernize state colleges

BOSTON (WWLP) – The Baker Administration has rolled out a $2.3 billion plan that aims to modernize Massachusetts colleges by 2024.

Many of the state’s public colleges house thousands of students a year, and their aging infrastructure makes that very hard to do.

“And the reality unfortunately across our higher education system is that we’ve got over $5 billion worth of deferred maintenance on buildings that date back to the 60s and 70s, many of which are at the end of their useful life,” Secretary James Peyser said.

The bulk of the funding in the governor’s plan would go towards building maintenance, but money will also be allocated for new buildings, offering updated curriculum like life sciences, agricultural studies, and sustainability.

The baker Administration is working with cities and towns to roll out this plan and hopefully provide more economic opportunities across the state.