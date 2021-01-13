Gov. Baker said more ‘mass vaccination sites’ could be announced in days

BOSTON (WWLP) – Governor Charlie Baker announced that the state’s first ‘mass vaccination site’ will be located in Foxborough at Gillette Stadium.

Gov. Baker didn’t set a date or even name a location, but he said he’s using Gillette as a blueprint to build more of these mass vaccination sites.

Starting Monday, first responders in Massachusetts can sign up to receive their vaccine at Gillette Stadium.

To start, Baker said he’s hoping that these sites will vaccinate 300 people each day, a number he’s hoping to see bump up to 5,000 a day. As to when that 5,000 will happen or when more mass vaccination sites will be set up, the governor said he’s still working on a plan.

“We are now in live discussions with folks in other parts of Massachusetts about using that template in other locations,” Baker said on Wednesday.

Baker said he hopes to have more information on additional mass vaccination sites in the next few days.