Gov. Baker says he would veto any broad-based tax increases

BOSTON (WWLP) – Governor Charlie Baker has officially filed his budget proposal for the next fiscal year.

The Republican governor did say that he would veto any broad-based tax increases. But opponents of his spending plan say his words don’t go far enough. Baker’s $45.5 billion budget increases state spending even though we’ve lost over $3 billion in revenue.

Groups like the MassFiscal alliance are calling the increase ‘irresponsible’ and they’re hoping to see the legislature reach a compromise on the budget that will benefit both individuals and businesses.

“I think the last thing we should be doing during a recession is taxing people more and businesses more, we can’t spend our way out of a deficit and we can’t tax our way into prosperity as a state,” Paul Craney told 22News.

Starting in January, Massachusetts businesses will have to pay a little more because the minimum wage will go up to $13.50 per hour, and the paid family leave act will go into effect.

Organizations like the Mass Fiscal Alliance don’t believe that now is the time to be raising taxes at all. The bill is headed to the legislature for consideration.