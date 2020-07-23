Gov. Baker shares support for police reform bill

BOSTON (WWLP) – Wednesday, the House began their police reform debate and they’re working through more than 200 amendments, but many of the state’s police unions are pushing back on their bill because they worry that it will put officers at risk.

During a rally in Framingham on Tuesday, dozens of Massachusetts police chiefs gathered to oppose the House’s reform bill. They called the bill a “bunch of garbage” and now they’re calling on Governor Charlie Baker to come out in support of law enforcement.

Baker didn’t directly address their concerns but he did say that he supports a certification and de-certification process as proposed in the bill.

“You can actually identify and remove people who shouldn’t be law enforcement officers and aren’t living up to the oath and performance of their peers,” Baker said.

The part of the bill getting the most push back has to do with qualified immunity, the protections that officers have against civil lawsuits.

The House is expected to continue its debate on the bill over the next day or so. Right now, it is unclear which qualified immunity language will make it in their final version.