Gov. Baker shuts down construction sites until sanitary protocols are met

BOSTON (WWLP) — Governor Baker and local officials are disagreeing over the closure of construction sites.

Friday, the governor called for all construction sites to shut down while supervisors put certain sanitary protocols into place.

Local officials are now asking that they remain closed.



The governor on Thursday rolled out new regulations for construction sites that remain open. The guidance imposes a zero-tolerance policy at work sites.



If a worker is sick, they are to remain home. If a worker begins to feel sick on the job, they are to go home. If a supervisor sees a worker who appears sick, they are to send the worker home.



Before starting each shift, every employee will be required to self-certify to their supervisor the following:

They do not have a fever of 100.3 degrees or more,

They do not have a cough

They do not have difficulty breathing

The new rules also require all outdoor construction sites that don’t already have access to an indoor bathroom to install wash stations with hot water, if possible.

Governor Baker said that he is giving cities and towns the option to keep construction sites closed or opened, as long as the cleaning protocols are met.