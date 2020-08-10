Gov. Baker signs $1.8B Bond Bill

BOSTON (WWLP) – Governor Charlie Baker recently signed a bill that makes major investments in IT, public safety, and food security.

A good portion of the $1.8 billion Bond Bill will be making it’s way out west, and one of the bill’s major goals is to help cities and towns who are currently struggling to access high-speed internet. The bond bill directs over $600 million to improve the state’s IT infrastructure.

According to Gov. Baker the money will quote, “Allow us to deliver effective and reliable government services for the people of Massachusetts during the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic.”

The bill also includes $90 million to improve public safety, money that will go directly to cities and towns. On top of that, more than $30 million was included in the bill to ensure food security for residents across the Commonwealth.

Without a state budget in place, this money is really the only thing helping municipalities navigate this pandemic. Lawmakers are expected to return in September to finalize a state budget.