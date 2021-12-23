Gov Baker signs bill to prevent possible egg shortage in 2022

BOSTON (WWLP) – Governor Baker has signed a bill to prevent a massive poultry and pork shortage.

For weeks now, state leaders have been concerned about the future of the Commonwealth’s egg and pork supply but their action on this issue is now sparking outrage from animal rights groups across the state.

Back in 2016, Massachusetts voters approved a ballot question that requires egg laying hens to have at least 1.5 square feet of floor space per bird. The question also prohibited the sale of eggs produced by hens in smaller enclosures, regardless of whether they are in Massachusetts or from another state.

Those new provisions were scheduled to start on January 1st of 2022 but thanks to a conference committee report released this week, the changes will be delayed. On Wednesday, Governor Baker confirmed that he signed the bill into law and his signature is being met with resistance from organizations like PETA.

PETA’s executive Vice President Tracy Reiman said, Gov. Baker is kowtowing to egg-industry greed and she asks that consumers to refuse to buy eggs this holiday season.

The signing of this bill does not mean the changes won’t take effect, they are simply delayed to give farmers more time to adapt to the change.