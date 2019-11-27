Gov. Baker signs flavored tobacco ban into law

BOSTON (WWLP) – The new law’s ban on flavored vaping products takes effect immediately, but the ban on selling other flavored tobacco products, including menthol cigarettes, becomes effective next June.

The new law restricts the sale of flavored tobacco and vaping products, to prevent them from getting into the hands of teens and young adults. The new regulations also prohibit the sale of menthol cigarettes in Massachusetts.

“The bill we’re signing today, the bill we signed today goes a long way toward restricting access to the most addictive kinds of nicotine and vaping products,” Governor Charlie Baker said.

A 75 percent excise tax will also be placed on nicotine vaping products, this is on top of the more than 6 percent sales tax that the products are subject to now. The new law would allow products that contain more than 35 ML of nicotine to be sold at 21 plus smoke shops and smoking bars.

“This is our response to this epidemic for our youth and young people with the simple goal of not allowing another generation to become addicted to nicotine,” Public Health Commissioner Monica Bharel said.

Many of the public health officials at Wednesday’s event said that making it harder for young people to access nicotine products has already caused a decline in vaping related illnesses and distractions in school.

The governor also announced the temporary ban on nicotine vaping products will lift early on December 11, instead of mid January, ahead of the new regulations which go into effect starting June 1, 2020.